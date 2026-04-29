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Castles for sale in Sharurah, Saudi Arabia

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Castle in Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Castle
Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
In Hungary in 8707 Puzstakovacsi (Somogy county), a small country house to be completely ren…
$176,496
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