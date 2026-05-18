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Residence permit in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia
Process duration: from 1 months
Costs: from
$50,000
;
Residence permit in Saudi Arabia
Residence permit
Leave a request

About the Immigration Program

Comprehensive service of obtaining a residence permit on the basis of reshistration of the company:

  • registration
  • Residence permit for founders
  • bank account
  • Additional services:
  • Business support (lawyer + accountant)
  • pesonage
  • regional representative
  • partnering and networking
Advantages
Process duration
Process duration
from 1 months
Costs
Costs
from
$50,000
Duration
Duration
1 months
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Residence permit in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia
from
$50,000
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