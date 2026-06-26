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Apartments for sale in Ḥa'il Province, Saudi Arabia

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6 properties total found
Apartment in Ḥa'il Province, Saudi Arabia
Apartment
Ḥa'il Province, Saudi Arabia
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/6
ID 34194656Price: 63,456 eurosPopulation: Sunny BeachRoom: 1Total area: 39.66 sqmTerrace: 1S…
$72,190
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Apartment in Ḥa'il Province, Saudi Arabia
Apartment
Ḥa'il Province, Saudi Arabia
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/6
ID 34194658Price: 66,878 eurosPopulation: Sunny BeachRoom: 1Total area: 39.34 sqmFloor: 3Sup…
$76,083
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1 bedroom apartment in Ḥa'il Province, Saudi Arabia
1 bedroom apartment
Ḥa'il Province, Saudi Arabia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/6
ID 34194660Price: 98,736 eurosPopulation: Sunny BeachRoom: 2Total area: 61.71 sqmFloor: 1Sup…
$112,326
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Value OneValue One
1 bedroom apartment in Ḥa'il Province, Saudi Arabia
1 bedroom apartment
Ḥa'il Province, Saudi Arabia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/6
ID 34194666Price: 106,820 eurosPopulation: Sunny BeachRoom: 2Total area: 61.04 sqmFloor: 3Su…
$121,523
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Apartment in Ḥa'il Province, Saudi Arabia
Apartment
Ḥa'il Province, Saudi Arabia
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/6
ID 34194654Price: 60,543 euros Population: Sunny BeachRoom: 1Total area: 39.06 sqmTerrace: 1…
$68,876
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1 bedroom apartment in Ḥa'il Province, Saudi Arabia
1 bedroom apartment
Ḥa'il Province, Saudi Arabia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/6
ID 34194662Price: 103,309 eurosPopulation: Sunny BeachRoom: 2Total area: 60.77 sqmFloor: 2Su…
$117,529
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Property types in Ḥa'il Province

1 BHK

Properties features in Ḥa'il Province, Saudi Arabia

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