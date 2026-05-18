Cottage village Vuoksaari

If your goal is to buy a plot near a lake in the Leningrad region, pay attention to this offer. The plots are located in a cottage village on the banks of the Vuoksy-Virta river, near the forest, which provides privacy, comfort and sustainable value of the location.



A place for those who choose the best



The site on the shore of the lake is not just land, it is a space of silence and inner balance for people who value comfort, safety and quality of life at a high level. A private natural environment is combined with modern amenities, creating a rare format of life. Here it is possible to implement an individual project of a house that corresponds to your lifestyle - from a residence for permanent residence to a cozy country estate.



Forest Landscape Beyond the Fire



Panoramic views of the water and forest create a feeling of spaciousness and open horizon. Around - preserved its original nature of the Karelian Isthmus and a real northern forest, where mushrooms, berries and medicinal plants grow. It is a territory with a history of life that continues today. Here you can not only relax in silence, but also discover new leisurely routes with respect for the place and yourself.



Own exit in the forest, and it is a fact



Water infrastructure is organically built into everyday life: rest on the water is available at any time, without unnecessary travel and planning. For residents there is a recreation area on the shore. Engage in sapsurfing, arrange a water trip, sunbathe or just fish - everyone will find something to like!



Places that complement your rhythm



The location is valued not only by the privacy of the water, but also by the rich, already formed environment. Near "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement. There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and even a trout farm. Nearby operating recreation centers such as Vuoksa Khutor, Chamomile, which complement everyday life with leisure infrastructure: walking routes, water activities, baths and club recreation formats, Losevo has an equestrian club and a rope park. Not far from the cottage village is located Novovirevensky Bay - places with clean water and good conditions for fishing. It is convenient to go out to the water, fish from the shore or from a boat, without leaving far from home.



This site is not an asset or square meters. It's a continuation of your story. The one where you’ve built a lot and now you’re choosing the best.



Wuoksaari is not just earth, it is the foundation of new life. It's easy to breathe here. I want to stay here. All that remains is to choose your own site – and we will show and tell everything. Contact us and we will organize a presentation at a convenient time for you.

Section 18. Cadastral number 1: 47:03:0502002:574