Cottage village Negorod Zanevskij

Are you looking for a spacious plot of land, where nothing distracts from the important - only nature, silence and harmony? We found him! On sale specific areas in the chamber part of the cottage village "Negorod Zanevsky"! Call me! Such offers in the city appear rarely and land quickly find their owners.



An environment where everything is clear



This is the format of a cottage village for those who choose not just land, but a thoughtful space for living with a clear result.

The project has already been formed: all communications – gas, water, electricity 15 kW – are connected to each site. Roads, lighting and landscaping were built, reliable engineering solutions were used. You buy a plot of land ready for construction – without expectations, hidden costs and technical risks.



Rational Selection



The land plot is located in the chamber part, where there is less traffic, more privacy and a controlled environment. It supports a single architectural style, neat asphalted driveways and well-groomed territory - without visual noise and accidental construction.

The service is handled by the service company FACT.Service: order, engineering networks, security and current issues are managed. You don’t waste your time on life, the environment works for you.



Work and Life Balance



Stable fiber optic Internet and convenient logistics allow you to maintain the usual working rhythm. At the same time, you are in a picturesque location - a forest, lakes and recreation areas for restoration.

Nearby there is everything for the family: schools, kindergartens, places for walking, sports and communication. It is an environment where it is convenient to live, not just to come.



Investment with Perspective



Buying a land plot or a house in Negorod Zanevsky is not only about life today, but also about long-term value. The development of the location and the quality of the project form stable liquidity and the potential for cost growth.

You invest in an environment that will maintain and enhance your value over time.



Comfort at every stage



With the developer "FACT" you get not just a plot, but a built-up support system - from the moment of the transaction and throughout the ownership of real estate. So that the aesthetics, convenience and value of cottage settlements were preserved year after year, the service company "FACT". The service ensures stable operation of engineering networks and infrastructure, maintains order on the territory and provides customer support, including through a convenient mobile application. The community team is responsible for the atmosphere of life in projects: organizes leisure and events, develops good neighborliness and forms a living, comfortable community of residents.



We offer you the possibility of personal viewing. Contact us to agree on a convenient time and discuss individual terms.

