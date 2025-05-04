Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of townhouses in Central Federal District, Russia

1 property total found
Townhouse 4 rooms in Kommunarka, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
The object code in the Agency's database: 568-001, Kaluga highway, 3 km from the Moscow Ring…
$1,572
per month
