  2. United States
  3. American Samoa
  4. Broward
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Broward, United States

6 properties total found
1 room apartment in Broward, United States
1 room apartment
Broward, United States
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 23/26 Floor
€ 279,367
Amazing ocean views! Lovely apartment with 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom. Living area 71 sq.…
1 room apartment in Broward, United States
1 room apartment
Broward, United States
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 19/22 Floor
€ 179,967
An unforgettable view from the terrace of this apartment! 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, 1 s…
2 room apartment in Broward, United States
2 room apartment
Broward, United States
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 5/10 Floor
€ 188,348
Panoramic apartment with a spacious loggia in Miami. 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Liv…
2 room apartment in Broward, United States
2 room apartment
Broward, United States
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 11/27 Floor
€ 189,249
2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terrace with beautiful views. 11th fl…
2 room apartment in Broward, United States
2 room apartment
Broward, United States
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 6/12 Floor
€ 232,596
Spacious apartment of 158 sq.m. with stunning views! 2 bedrooms, 2 full rooms, living roo…
2 room apartment in Broward, United States
2 room apartment
Broward, United States
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 10/15 Floor
€ 242,419
Bright apartment in Miami with beautiful views. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 1 additional…

Properties features in Broward, United States

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
