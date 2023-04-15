Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phuket Province
  4. Phuket
  5. Patong
  6. Condos

Condos for sale in Patong, Thailand

Condo To archive
Clear all
28 properties total found
Condo 3 bedroomsin Patong, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath 240 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 871,284
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 3 bedroomsin Patong, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath 227 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 823,469
Condo 3 bedroomsin Patong, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath 220 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 791,593
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 3 bedroomsin Patong, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath 184 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 525,958
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 3 bedroomsin Patong, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath 178 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 525,958
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 3 bedroomsin Patong, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath 179 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 525,958
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condoin Patong, Thailand
Condo
Patong, Thailand
1 bath 42 m² Number of floors 7
€ 66,409
Patong Loft - это проект кондо, расположенный на Патонге. Проект был завершен в декабре го…
Condo 2 bedroomsin Patong, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
2 bath 84 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 132,818
Condo 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 bath 35 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 144,665
Строительная компания Aristo Group уже реализовала два успешных проекта на Сурине - Aristo I…
Condo 3 bedroomsin Patong, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath 182 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 605,848
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 bath 35 m² Number of floors 3
€ 144,670
Строительная компания Aristo Group уже реализовала два успешных проекта на Сурине - Aristo I…
Condo 2 bedroomsin Patong, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
2 bath 71 m² Number of floors 3
€ 254,611
Строительная компания Aristo Group уже реализовала два успешных проекта на Сурине - Aristo I…
Condo 2 bedroomsin Patong, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
2 bath 63 m² Number of floors 7
€ 236,522
The Deck Condominium расположен в самом центре Патонга, в минутах ходьбы от пляжа и улицы Б…
Condoin Patong, Thailand
Condo
Patong, Thailand
1 bath 60 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 152,519
Если вы собираетесь преобрести элитную недвижимость и ваш любимый пляж Патонг, то это идеаль…
Condo 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
37 m²
€ 91,960
PAT4776: Super hot deal!  There are following units available: 3,750,000 THB Freehold 4,100,…
Condo 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
79 m²
€ 322,456
PAT4842: Investment program: 5% of guaranteed rental income per year for 3 years. The owner …
Condo 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
39 m²
€ 160,937
PAT4853: This property gives you a chance to own Patong beachfront. Looking for a great rent…
Condo 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
44 m²
€ 172,636
PAT4839: This property gives you a chance to own Patong beachfront. Looking for a great rent…
Condo 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
57 m²
€ 321,498
PAT5229: Buying a property in the building under construction is certainly a good investment…
Condo 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
34 m²
€ 67,848
PAT5272: Promo - when buying online, the developer is willing to pay you for a plane ticket …
Condo 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
38 m²
€ 104,153
PAT5628: The modern condominium is located within 1.1 km from Patong Beach. Patong is the mo…
Condo 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
48 m²
€ 44,345
PAT5817: This comfortable apartment is a part of a project which is located in the coastal a…
Condo 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
41 m²
€ 219,243
PAT5949: This New Project is the new benchmark in entertainment and luxury living in the hea…
Condo 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
50 m²
€ 109,632
PAT5976: The project is presented by one of the most reliable developers and has all necessa…
Condo 3 bedroomsin Patong, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
120 m²
€ 443,731
PAT6049: This comfortable apartment is a part of a project which is located in the coastal a…
Condo 2 bedroomsin Patong, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
150 m²
€ 108,400
PAT6332: Two-floor apartments located in a small cozy complex in the center of Patong. The e…
Condo 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
30 m²
€ 54,234
PAT6457: Studio for sale, in a ready to move condominium in the center of Patong. The projec…
Condo 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
42 m²
€ 59,127
PAT6577: This studio apartment consists of a sleeping area, a bathroom, a living room, and a…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir