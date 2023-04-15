Thailand
Hide
Realting.com
Thailand
Phuket Province
Phuket
Patong
Condos
Condos for sale in Patong, Thailand
28 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath
240 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 871,284
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath
227 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 823,469
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath
220 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 791,593
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath
184 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 525,958
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath
178 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 525,958
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath
179 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 525,958
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo
Patong, Thailand
1 bath
42 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 66,409
Patong Loft - это проект кондо, расположенный на Патонге. Проект был завершен в декабре го…
Condo 2 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
2 bath
84 m²
4/7 Floor
€ 132,818
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 bath
35 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 144,665
Строительная компания Aristo Group уже реализовала два успешных проекта на Сурине - Aristo I…
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath
182 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 605,848
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 bath
35 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 144,670
Строительная компания Aristo Group уже реализовала два успешных проекта на Сурине - Aristo I…
Condo 2 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
2 bath
71 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 254,611
Строительная компания Aristo Group уже реализовала два успешных проекта на Сурине - Aristo I…
Condo 2 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
2 bath
63 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 236,522
The Deck Condominium расположен в самом центре Патонга, в минутах ходьбы от пляжа и улицы Б…
Condo
Patong, Thailand
1 bath
60 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 152,519
Если вы собираетесь преобрести элитную недвижимость и ваш любимый пляж Патонг, то это идеаль…
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
37 m²
€ 91,960
PAT4776: Super hot deal! There are following units available: 3,750,000 THB Freehold 4,100,…
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
79 m²
€ 322,456
PAT4842: Investment program: 5% of guaranteed rental income per year for 3 years. The owner …
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
39 m²
€ 160,937
PAT4853: This property gives you a chance to own Patong beachfront. Looking for a great rent…
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
44 m²
€ 172,636
PAT4839: This property gives you a chance to own Patong beachfront. Looking for a great rent…
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
57 m²
€ 321,498
PAT5229: Buying a property in the building under construction is certainly a good investment…
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
34 m²
€ 67,848
PAT5272: Promo - when buying online, the developer is willing to pay you for a plane ticket …
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
38 m²
€ 104,153
PAT5628: The modern condominium is located within 1.1 km from Patong Beach. Patong is the mo…
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
48 m²
€ 44,345
PAT5817: This comfortable apartment is a part of a project which is located in the coastal a…
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
41 m²
€ 219,243
PAT5949: This New Project is the new benchmark in entertainment and luxury living in the hea…
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
50 m²
€ 109,632
PAT5976: The project is presented by one of the most reliable developers and has all necessa…
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
120 m²
€ 443,731
PAT6049: This comfortable apartment is a part of a project which is located in the coastal a…
Condo 2 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
150 m²
€ 108,400
PAT6332: Two-floor apartments located in a small cozy complex in the center of Patong. The e…
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
30 m²
€ 54,234
PAT6457: Studio for sale, in a ready to move condominium in the center of Patong. The projec…
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
42 m²
€ 59,127
PAT6577: This studio apartment consists of a sleeping area, a bathroom, a living room, and a…
