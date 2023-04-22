Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Sierra de Cadiz
  5. Villamartin

Residential properties for sale in Villamartin, Spain

5 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Villamartin, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Villamartin, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 175,000
Villa 4 room villa in Villamartin, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Villamartin, Spain
2 bath 165 m²
€ 529,000
Villa for sale in Villamartin in the Pinada Golf area. The total area of 165.00 m2, the plot…
Villa 3 room villa in Villamartin, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Villamartin, Spain
2 bath 80 m²
€ 179,000
House for sale in Villamartin in the Villamartín area. The total area of 80.00 m2, the plot …
2 room apartment in Villamartin, Spain
2 room apartment
Villamartin, Spain
2 bath 130 m²
€ 278,500
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Villamartin, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Villamartin, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 169,000
Maisonette for sale in Villamartin in the Villamartín region. The total area of 100.00 m2 co…
