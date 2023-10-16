Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Vsevolozhsky District
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Vsevolozhsky District, Russia

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
Buena vista is the blest place to elevate your quality of life. Rated #1 zone in Jarabacoa. …
€237,588

Properties features in Vsevolozhsky District, Russia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir