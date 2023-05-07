Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Volosovo, Russia

2 room apartment in Volosovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 40,121
3 room apartment in Volosovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 53,877
3 room apartment in Volosovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 53,762
4 room apartment in Volosovo, Russia
4 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 49,292
1 room apartment in Volosovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 32,097
3 room apartment in Volosovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 64,756
2 room apartment in Volosovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 45,280
3 room apartment in Volosovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 44,707
