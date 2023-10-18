Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Tomilino
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Tomilino, Russia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Tomilino, Russia
3 room apartment
Tomilino, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 4/9
For sale 3k. apartment, with a total area of 58 m2, on the 4th floor, 9-storey brick houses,…
€83,966
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir