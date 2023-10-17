Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia

3 properties total found
Townhouse 5 rooms with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 3
Object code in the Agency's database: 226-715, Kiev highway, 1 km from MKAD, New Rumyantsevo…
€155,192
Townhouse 5 rooms with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 3
Object code in the Agency's database: 226 - 712, Kiev highway, 1 km from MKAD, New Rumyantse…
€155,653
Townhouse 5 rooms with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 3
Object code in the Agency's database: 226 - 711, Kiev highway, 1 km from MKAD, New Rumyantse…
€168,568

