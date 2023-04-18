Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Pargolovo, Russia

4 properties total found
Apartmentin Pargolovo, Russia
Apartment
Pargolovo, Russia
29 m² 23/27 Floor
€ 61,920
For sale studio apartment of very interesting layout! Species! Metro Parnas, 7 minutes on fo…
2 room apartmentin Pargolovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Pargolovo, Russia
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 15/23 Floor
€ 92,602
Apartmentin Pargolovo, Russia
Apartment
Pargolovo, Russia
22 m²
€ 36,818
Art. 27187917 For sale studio for transfer to the residential complex "Complex of apartments…
Apartmentin Pargolovo, Russia
Apartment
Pargolovo, Russia
22 m²
€ 39,596
Art. 22974909 Dear customer!Full-finished studio for sale in the apart complex "START" ( 2nd…
