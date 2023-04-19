Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Lyuberetsky District
  5. Malakhovka

Residential properties for sale in Malakhovka, Russia

2 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Malakhovka, Russia
1 room apartment
Malakhovka, Russia
1 Number of rooms 26 m² Number of floors 17
€ 52,081
For sale apartment in LCD Tomilino park. Functional layout, view of natural landscapes. Impr…
3 room apartmentin Malakhovka, Russia
3 room apartment
Malakhovka, Russia
3 Number of rooms 72 m² Number of floors 17
€ 90,013
Apartment for sale in LCD Tomilino Park. Functional layout, view of natural landscapes. The …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir