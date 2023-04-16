Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Gatchina, Russia

47 properties total found
Apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
Apartment
Gatchina, Russia
24 m² 4/12 Floor
€ 51,906
Cozy apartment for sale - a studio in a new house. About the apartment: Room 16.2sqm, sq…
1 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
1 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 10/12 Floor
€ 73,993
For sale 1 bedroom apartment at the entrance to the city of Gatchina.10/12 floorOP 33.3 sq.m…
Apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
Apartment
Gatchina, Russia
161 m²
€ 248,484
Room 4 roomsin Gatchina, Russia
Room 4 rooms
Gatchina, Russia
4 Number of rooms 96 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 15,461
Room for sale 15.5 sq.m in a communal apartment in g . Gatchina on the street. Grigorina d 7…
2 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
2 Number of rooms 64 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 87,246
FOR SALE! Spacious 2-room apartment of the UE in Gatchina on Izotova St., 15 building 2 ( mi…
3 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
3 Number of rooms 73 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 96,081
three bedroom apartment in direct sale Art. 40965741
2 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 69,023
In direct sale is an unusual 2-room view apartment at: Leningrad Region, Gatchina, Roshchins…
1 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
1 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 40,862
SALE 1 bedroom apartment in Gatchina on the street. 7 Army, d.23. Panel, 1/5 floor. OP - 31.…
3 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
3 Number of rooms 91 m² 5/8 Floor
€ 103,259
3-room apartment, 5th floor of an 8-storey large-panel house, built in 2001 by Gatchinsky DS…
3 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
3 Number of rooms 47 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 27,499
I will sell 3 bedroom apartment in a wooden house on Solodukhin St., 2/2. OP 46.8 sq. M. m. …
1 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
1 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
1 Number of rooms 42 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 66,152
Selling a fully furnished 1k. apartment of improved layout on 9et./9et. houses in the young …
2 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 75,042
For sale is a spacious modern light 2 kon square in Gatchina ( m - r Aerorodrome ), located …
1 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
1 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
1 Number of rooms 44 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 66,262
For sale 1st apartment on the 7th floor in a good house near the park. General square 44 ( 1…
1 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
1 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 36,997
In the very center of the Aerodrome of the Gatchina Mountains of the Leningrad Region, 1 bed…
Apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
Apartment
Gatchina, Russia
31 m² 4/12 Floor
€ 59,636
Apartment for sale - studio in the center of Gatchina, ko. Khokhlova, 16. New house, 2016 p.…
2 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 4/12 Floor
€ 67,367
2-k. apartment, 52.3 m ², 4/12 floor. Residential 29.4, kitchen 6.8, 2 loggias combined bath…
3 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
3 Number of rooms 86 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 132,414
For sale 3-room apartment in a good brick house at the entrance to the city of Gatchina. An …
2 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 58,532
For sale in Gatchina on 120th Division St. 3a, 2 bedroom apartment 2/5 pn et houses, OP-51.…
4 room housein Gatchina, Russia
4 room house
Gatchina, Russia
4 Number of rooms 150 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 167,865
A large warm bright house for sale with decoration and all communications built in 2021. You…
3 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
3 Number of rooms 55 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 72,889
For sale 3 bedroom apartment on the 4th floor of a brick house in a quiet sleeping area, nea…
2 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 50,249
Selling 2-room sq. on the ground floor of a five-story brick house. In one of the cozy green…
1 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
1 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 41,955
SALE a very sunny one-room apartment in a new low-rise building in Gatchina on Krasnaya Voen…
3 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
3 Number of rooms 56 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 60,741
URGENT!!! In connection with the move to another region, a warm, bright 3 kom is offered for…
2 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 80,619
2 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 49,145
3 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
3 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 50,801
2 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
2 Number of rooms 72 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 86,031
3 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 56,875
3 room cottagein Gatchina, Russia
3 room cottage
Gatchina, Russia
3 Number of rooms 142 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 176,700
3 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
3 Number of rooms 74 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 82,828
