UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Poland
Szamotuły County
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Szamotuły County, Poland
gmina Duszniki
11
gmina Kazmierz
7
gmina Szamotuly
7
Szamotuly
4
Apartment
Clear all
31 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Apartment
Sedzinko, Poland
1 011 m²
€32,781
Recommend
Apartment
Szamotuly, Poland
100 m²
— Ground floor house — Kępa — terrace — garage world —
€187,957
Recommend
Apartment
Podrzewie, Poland
793 m²
I recommend for purchase a construction plot located in a great location in Podrzewie, at ul…
€19,451
Recommend
Apartment
Grzebienisko, Poland
2 592 m²
We invite you to realize your dreams of home, in a ready-to-build space surrounded by nature…
€65,129
Recommend
Apartment
Wierzeja, Poland
162 m²
We present to you for sale a nice detached house with a total area of 161 m2 is located in M…
€196,481
Recommend
Apartment
Grzebienisko, Poland
956 m²
Offer in preparation, in MLS until August 31, 2023
€31,341
Recommend
Apartment
Ceradz Dolny, Poland
180 m²
Dear Sir or Madam,
€369,357
Recommend
Apartment
Szamotuly, Poland
115 m²
A house with space for the family and inspiration for business
€120,205
Recommend
Apartment
Wronki, Poland
1 326 m²
Land for sale for the investor, located on the main street of John Paul II in the center of …
€71,905
Recommend
Apartment
Szamotuly, Poland
4 686 m²
The area consisting of two plots No. 114/31 and 114/32 in Przyborów (municipality of Szamotu…
€130,914
Recommend
Apartment
Szamotuly, Poland
103 m²
Segment in a 103m2 terraced building with a garden and terrace located in a terraced buildin…
€108,185
Recommend
Apartment
Ostrolesie, Poland
215 m²
A beautiful detached house with a garage, after renovation, located in a quiet street with a…
€196,481
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kazmierz, Poland
2
59 m²
For sale a beautiful apartment with a garden and two parking spaces!
€120,205
Recommend
Apartment
Sedzinko, Poland
941 m²
I would like to present to you an offer of a construction plot with the Local Spatial Develo…
€32,783
Recommend
Apartment
Kazmierz, Poland
119 m²
Modern House in Kaźmierz – Comfort and Style in One
€203,037
Recommend
Apartment
Kazmierz, Poland
248 m²
Good day
€557,315
Recommend
Apartment
Grzebienisko, Poland
130 m²
I am pleased to present you an offer to sell a charming, atmospheric house detached in the G…
€142,039
Recommend
Apartment
Lipnica, Poland
158 m²
Good morning, we are pleased to present you a unique offer to sell an exclusive detached hou…
€426,182
Recommend
Apartment
Kazmierz, Poland
3 007 m²
€120,205
Recommend
Apartment
Kazmierz, Poland
768 m²
I am pleased to present to you an offer to sell a plot of land located on the Radzyna Lagoon…
€41,963
Recommend
Apartment
Ostrolesie, Poland
1 361 m²
I recommend for sale 8 construction plots located in Szamotuły
€38,669
Recommend
Apartment
Zielonagora, Poland
2 293 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of sale of a unique building plot, locat…
€71,905
Recommend
Apartment
Kazmierz, Poland
14 509 m²
I recommend the offer of land property located near Szamotuły, in Radzyny, commune. Kazimier…
€369,357
Recommend
Apartment
Ostrorog, Poland
31 280 m²
Agricultural plot of land No. 307/4 for sale, located within the geodetic area of Wielonek, …
€76,494
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pniewy, Poland
2
60 m²
Functional 2-room apartment in Pniewy at ul. Beech with an area of 59.82m ² with a fully equ…
€78,243
Recommend
Apartment
Sekowo, Poland
243 m²
For sale, an ideal house like a modern barn on the picturesque Bytyński Lake. This energy-sa…
€360,397
Recommend
Apartment
Pniewy, Poland
445 m²
Real estate assets:
€544,201
Recommend
Apartment
Podrzewie, Poland
126 m²
€76,472
Recommend
Apartment
Wierzeja, Poland
11 621 m²
For sale land in the picturesque town of Mieściska, Shamotul poviat, Duszniki commune. Plot No. 51/8
€133,318
Recommend
Apartment
Jaryszewo, Poland
9 992 m²
For sale, land divided into 6 plots with building conditions, the possibility of obtaining a…
€108,185
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Szamotuły County, Poland
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL