Apartments for sale in Szamotuły County, Poland

gmina Duszniki
11
gmina Kazmierz
7
gmina Szamotuly
7
Szamotuly
4
31 property total found
Apartment in Sedzinko, Poland
Apartment
Sedzinko, Poland
Area 1 011 m²
€32,781
Apartment in Szamotuly, Poland
Apartment
Szamotuly, Poland
Area 100 m²
— Ground floor house — Kępa — terrace — garage world —
€187,957
Apartment in Podrzewie, Poland
Apartment
Podrzewie, Poland
Area 793 m²
I recommend for purchase a construction plot located in a great location in Podrzewie, at ul…
€19,451
Apartment in Grzebienisko, Poland
Apartment
Grzebienisko, Poland
Area 2 592 m²
We invite you to realize your dreams of home, in a ready-to-build space surrounded by nature…
€65,129
Apartment in Wierzeja, Poland
Apartment
Wierzeja, Poland
Area 162 m²
We present to you for sale a nice detached house with a total area of 161 m2 is located in M…
€196,481
Apartment in Grzebienisko, Poland
Apartment
Grzebienisko, Poland
Area 956 m²
Offer in preparation, in MLS until August 31, 2023
€31,341
Apartment in Ceradz Dolny, Poland
Apartment
Ceradz Dolny, Poland
Area 180 m²
Dear Sir or Madam,
€369,357
Apartment in Szamotuly, Poland
Apartment
Szamotuly, Poland
Area 115 m²
A house with space for the family and inspiration for business
€120,205
Apartment in Wronki, Poland
Apartment
Wronki, Poland
Area 1 326 m²
Land for sale for the investor, located on the main street of John Paul II in the center of …
€71,905
Apartment in Szamotuly, Poland
Apartment
Szamotuly, Poland
Area 4 686 m²
The area consisting of two plots No. 114/31 and 114/32 in Przyborów (municipality of Szamotu…
€130,914
Apartment in Szamotuly, Poland
Apartment
Szamotuly, Poland
Area 103 m²
Segment in a 103m2 terraced building with a garden and terrace located in a terraced buildin…
€108,185
Apartment in Ostrolesie, Poland
Apartment
Ostrolesie, Poland
Area 215 m²
A beautiful detached house with a garage, after renovation, located in a quiet street with a…
€196,481
2 room apartment in Kazmierz, Poland
2 room apartment
Kazmierz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
For sale a beautiful apartment with a garden and two parking spaces!
€120,205
Apartment in Sedzinko, Poland
Apartment
Sedzinko, Poland
Area 941 m²
I would like to present to you an offer of a construction plot with the Local Spatial Develo…
€32,783
Apartment in Kazmierz, Poland
Apartment
Kazmierz, Poland
Area 119 m²
Modern House in Kaźmierz – Comfort and Style in One
€203,037
Apartment in Kazmierz, Poland
Apartment
Kazmierz, Poland
Area 248 m²
Good day
€557,315
Apartment in Grzebienisko, Poland
Apartment
Grzebienisko, Poland
Area 130 m²
I am pleased to present you an offer to sell a charming, atmospheric house detached in the G…
€142,039
Apartment in Lipnica, Poland
Apartment
Lipnica, Poland
Area 158 m²
Good morning, we are pleased to present you a unique offer to sell an exclusive detached hou…
€426,182
Apartment in Kazmierz, Poland
Apartment
Kazmierz, Poland
Area 3 007 m²
€120,205
Apartment in Kazmierz, Poland
Apartment
Kazmierz, Poland
Area 768 m²
I am pleased to present to you an offer to sell a plot of land located on the Radzyna Lagoon…
€41,963
Apartment in Ostrolesie, Poland
Apartment
Ostrolesie, Poland
Area 1 361 m²
I recommend for sale 8 construction plots located in Szamotuły
€38,669
Apartment in Zielonagora, Poland
Apartment
Zielonagora, Poland
Area 2 293 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of sale of a unique building plot, locat…
€71,905
Apartment in Kazmierz, Poland
Apartment
Kazmierz, Poland
Area 14 509 m²
I recommend the offer of land property located near Szamotuły, in Radzyny, commune. Kazimier…
€369,357
Apartment in Ostrorog, Poland
Apartment
Ostrorog, Poland
Area 31 280 m²
Agricultural plot of land No. 307/4 for sale, located within the geodetic area of Wielonek, …
€76,494
2 room apartment in Pniewy, Poland
2 room apartment
Pniewy, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Functional 2-room apartment in Pniewy at ul. Beech with an area of 59.82m ² with a fully equ…
€78,243
Apartment in Sekowo, Poland
Apartment
Sekowo, Poland
Area 243 m²
For sale, an ideal house like a modern barn on the picturesque Bytyński Lake. This energy-sa…
€360,397
Apartment in Pniewy, Poland
Apartment
Pniewy, Poland
Area 445 m²
Real estate assets:
€544,201
Apartment in Podrzewie, Poland
Apartment
Podrzewie, Poland
Area 126 m²
€76,472
Apartment in Wierzeja, Poland
Apartment
Wierzeja, Poland
Area 11 621 m²
For sale land in the picturesque town of Mieściska, Shamotul poviat, Duszniki commune. Plot No. 51/8
€133,318
Apartment in Jaryszewo, Poland
Apartment
Jaryszewo, Poland
Area 9 992 m²
For sale, land divided into 6 plots with building conditions, the possibility of obtaining a…
€108,185

Properties features in Szamotuły County, Poland

