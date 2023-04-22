UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Poland
New houses in Poland
All new buildings in Poland
10
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Poland
Residential
Apartment in Poland
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House in Poland
Villa
Mansion
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Poland
Luxury Properties in Poland
Find an Agent in Poland
Real estate agencies in Poland
Agents in Poland
Commercial
All commercial properties in Poland
Shop
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Poland
Find an Agent in Poland
Real estate agencies in Poland
Agents in Poland
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Poland
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Poland
Subcarpathian Voivodeship
Residential properties for sale in Subcarpathian Voivodeship, Poland
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
4 room apartment
Pila, Poland
56 m²
€ 67,623
For sale a 4-room apartment located on the 3rd floor in a block of flats in Zamość. The grea…
2 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
40 m²
€ 96,605
*** Garden *** Fully equipped *** 2 rooms *** Apartment surrounded by greenery *** Quiet and…
4 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
3 bath
150 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 455,937
We are pleased to present you a beautiful and bright apartment located in the Krak&oacu…
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
85 m²
€ 246,879
7 room house
Poznan, Poland
368 m²
€ 633,297
3 room apartment
Sierakowo, Poland
72 m²
€ 78,786
Spacious apartment, 3 rooms, center, Rawicz. For sale a cozy, warm and family 3-room apartme…
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
70 m²
€ 311,282
Beautiful ready-to-dwell 3 rooms with a garden in the unique Jasmine Mokotów estate. The fir…
Apartment
Marki, Poland
60 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 84,275
For sale 2-room apartment 59.7 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Marki, st. Kosynierow Interestingl…
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms
122 m²
1 Floor
€ 446,974
We are pleased to present a beautiful apartment for rent located at Adam Branicki Street in …
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
55 m²
€ 137,179
For sale, an apartment ideal for a family by the subway. 3-room apartment with an area of 55…
1 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
€ 128,592
For sale 2 rooms apartment located at Grunwald Stanislawa Wyspianskiego street. This apartme…
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
4/7 Floor
€ 127,093
For sale family 3-room apartment 53.5 sq.m Warsaw, Ursus district, ul. Henryka I Brodatego …
Properties features in Subcarpathian Voivodeship, Poland
with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map