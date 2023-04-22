Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Subcarpathian Voivodeship

Residential properties for sale in Subcarpathian Voivodeship, Poland

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room apartment in Pila, Poland
4 room apartment
Pila, Poland
56 m²
€ 67,623
For sale a 4-room apartment located on the 3rd floor in a block of flats in Zamość. The grea…
2 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
2 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
40 m²
€ 96,605
*** Garden *** Fully equipped *** 2 rooms *** Apartment surrounded by greenery *** Quiet and…
4 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
4 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
3 bath 150 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 455,937
We are pleased to present you a beautiful and bright apartment located in the Krak&oacu…
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
85 m²
€ 246,879
7 room house in Poznan, Poland
7 room house
Poznan, Poland
368 m²
€ 633,297
3 room apartment in Sierakowo, Poland
3 room apartment
Sierakowo, Poland
72 m²
€ 78,786
Spacious apartment, 3 rooms, center, Rawicz. For sale a cozy, warm and family 3-room apartme…
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
70 m²
€ 311,282
Beautiful ready-to-dwell 3 rooms with a garden in the unique Jasmine Mokotów estate. The fir…
Apartment in Marki, Poland
Apartment
Marki, Poland
60 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 84,275
For sale 2-room apartment 59.7 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Marki, st. Kosynierow Interestingl…
4 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms 122 m² 1 Floor
€ 446,974
We are pleased to present a beautiful apartment for rent located at Adam Branicki Street in …
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
55 m²
€ 137,179
For sale, an apartment ideal for a family by the subway. 3-room apartment with an area of 55…
1 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 128,592
For sale 2 rooms apartment located at Grunwald Stanislawa Wyspianskiego street. This apartme…
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 127,093
For sale family 3-room apartment 53.5 sq.m Warsaw, Ursus district, ul. Henryka I Brodatego …

Properties features in Subcarpathian Voivodeship, Poland

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir