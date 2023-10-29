Foreigners wishing to buy real estate in Poland have recently become increasingly interested in objects located around the city of Węgorzewo. This powiat in the north of the country, which belongs to the Warmińsko-Mazurskie Voivodeship, is considered a large recreational area.

What you can find

Among the most popular real estate offers in powiat Węgorzewski are:

Family-type houses in rural areas with 1-3 bedrooms.

Plots of land intended for the construction of houses or agricultural activities.

Commercial real estate: carpentry shops, transport enterprises, farms.

It is also possible to purchase other types of residential and commercial real estate — apartments, garages, etc.

Advantages

One of the main reasons for the increased interest in real estate in the region is its environmental performance. Powiat Węgórzewski is an area with impeccably clean air, soil and picturesque untouched nature. On the other hand, its infrastructure is well developed: there are shops, schools, post offices in rural areas, and excellent roads are laid between settlements.

The second reason lies in its fairly moderate prices. Here, it is still possible to buy a land plot of 4 sq. km for 13-14 thousand euros, and a house with 6 rooms and the adjacent land for 140 thousand euros. And since powiat Węgórzewski, like all of Warmińsko-Mazurskie Voivodeship with its lakes and forests, is popular among ecotourism enthusiasts, the houses in it can be used not only for personal living, but also for renting to tourists.

The realting.com site offers a wide range of options for real estate in Poland, both in this and other regions.