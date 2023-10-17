Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Otvockiy povyat, Poland

8 room house in Gmina Venzovna, Poland
8 room house
Gmina Venzovna, Poland
Rooms 8
Area 802 m²
€1,88M
7 room house with balcony in Otvockiy povyat, Poland
7 room house with balcony
Otvockiy povyat, Poland
Rooms 7
Area 676 m²
€698,542
9 room house with balcony in Otvockiy povyat, Poland
9 room house with balcony
Otvockiy povyat, Poland
Rooms 10
Area 468 m²
A perfect home is a place that can mean something completely different to everyone. For some…
€497,446
8 room house in Gmina Venzovna, Poland
8 room house
Gmina Venzovna, Poland
Rooms 8
Area 802 m²
€1,38M
4 room house in Otvockiy povyat, Poland
4 room house
Otvockiy povyat, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 260 m²
€632,921
9 room house with balcony in Otvockiy povyat, Poland
9 room house with balcony
Otvockiy povyat, Poland
Rooms 10
Area 968 m²
€1,42M
6 room house with balcony in Otvockiy povyat, Poland
6 room house with balcony
Otvockiy povyat, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 320 m²
€528,987
5 room apartment in Otvockiy povyat, Poland
5 room apartment
Otvockiy povyat, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 123 m²
Floor 1
€220,146
4 room house with balcony in Otvockiy povyat, Poland
4 room house with balcony
Otvockiy povyat, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 154 m²
€342,709
5 room house in Otvockiy povyat, Poland
5 room house
Otvockiy povyat, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 224 m²
€465,694
6 room house with balcony in Otvockiy povyat, Poland
6 room house with balcony
Otvockiy povyat, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 215 m²
€486,862
8 room house with balcony in Otvockiy povyat, Poland
8 room house with balcony
Otvockiy povyat, Poland
Rooms 8
Area 454 m²
€931,389
6 room house in Otvockiy povyat, Poland
6 room house
Otvockiy povyat, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 249 m²
For sale a detached house with an area of 250 m2 at ul. Brzostowska in Warsaw (Wawer) on a …
€552,060
5 room house in Otvockiy povyat, Poland
5 room house
Otvockiy povyat, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
€380,811
9 room house with balcony in Otvockiy povyat, Poland
9 room house with balcony
Otvockiy povyat, Poland
Rooms 9
Area 472 m²
MARRIAGE HOUSE - RETIRED FROM VARSAW. TREATMENT PROVISIONS, WITHOUT ANY FLOW WITH LOVE. An …
€1,55M
6 room house with balcony in Otvockiy povyat, Poland
6 room house with balcony
Otvockiy povyat, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 312 m²
€571,534

Properties features in Otvockiy povyat, Poland

