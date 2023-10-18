Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. powiat gizycki
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in powiat gizycki, Poland

1 property total found
1 room apartment in powiat gizycki, Poland
1 room apartment
powiat gizycki, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/3
If you are looking for an apartment in Giżycko, you just found!!! …
€70,175
