  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Pomeranian Voivodeship
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland

Gdansk
10
Gdynia
3
gmina Pruszcz Gdanski
2
Reda
1
16 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Jankowo Gdanskie, Poland
1 room apartment
Jankowo Gdanskie, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 80,224
We would like to present you a new apartment in Jasień at a very attractive price only until…
1 room apartmentin Gdynia, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdynia, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 22 m²
€ 86,046
We present a studio apartment on the 3rd floor with an area of 22.79 m2 in Gdynia, Herbert s…
1 room apartmentin Gdansk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m²
€ 186,541
We would like to present you a 2-room apartment in the city center, near Motława. The apa…
1 room apartmentin Gdansk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 178,993
We have a pleasure to present you 2 room apartment very close to the sea. The property is…
3 room apartmentin Gdansk, Poland
3 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 73 m²
€ 181,070
We present apartments in the developer standard for sale. It’s a complex of buildings loc…
1 room apartmentin Jankowo Gdanskie, Poland
1 room apartment
Jankowo Gdanskie, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 112,497
We have a pleasure to present you a a modern housing estate on the border of Morena and Jasi…
1 room apartmentin Gdansk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m²
€ 90,144
We have a pleasure to present you an apartment in very attractive price in beautiful locatio…
1 room apartmentin Gdynia, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdynia, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 162,098
The investment is being built in a representative part of Gdynia’s Redłowo by well-known and…
1 room apartmentin Jankowo Gdanskie, Poland
1 room apartment
Jankowo Gdanskie, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 83,027
We would like to present you a new apartment in Jasień at an attractive price. One of the…
1 room apartmentin Gdansk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 111,966
We present apartments in the developer standard for sale. It’s a complex of buildings loc…
1 room apartmentin Jankowo Gdanskie, Poland
1 room apartment
Jankowo Gdanskie, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 117,169
We have a pleasure to present you a a modern housing estate on the border of Morena and Jasi…
2 room apartmentin Reda, Poland
2 room apartment
Reda, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 77,402
We present you an interesting estate under development in the most developing part of the ci…
1 room apartmentin Wislinka, Poland
1 room apartment
Wislinka, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m²
€ 150,002
We have a pleasure to present you An investment that was created here according to unique c…
2 room apartmentin Gdansk, Poland
2 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 189,048
We have a pleasure to present you an excellent apartment in the heart of the old town, at 2 …
2 room apartmentin Wislinka, Poland
2 room apartment
Wislinka, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 261,277
We have a pleasure to present: An investment that was created here according to unique co…
2 room apartmentin Gdynia, Poland
2 room apartment
Gdynia, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 206,597
The investment is being built in a representative part of Gdynia's Redłowo. This place is…

Properties features in Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland

