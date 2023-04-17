Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Pruszków County
  5. Piastow

Residential properties for sale in Piastow, Poland

10 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Piastow, Poland
1 room apartment
Piastow, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 69,968
For sale after renovation 1-room apartment 23.69 sq.m, Warsaw suburb Piastów, st. Zlo…
1 room apartmentin Piastow, Poland
1 room apartment
Piastow, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² Number of floors 3
€ 88,568
Spacious and bright 2-room apartment with a large kitchen for sale in Warsaw, Piastów…
1 room apartmentin Piastow, Poland
1 room apartment
Piastow, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m² Number of floors 3
€ 67,891
A unique studio apartment for sale in Warsaw, Piastów  #12621 Contact +485…
1 room apartmentin Piastow, Poland
1 room apartment
Piastow, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m² Number of floors 3
€ 66,187
For sale sunny 1-room apartment 25.17 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw, Piastów, st. Zlo…
1 room apartmentin Piastow, Poland
1 room apartment
Piastow, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 87,911
For sale 2-room apartment 50.48 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw, Piastów, st. Piotra Wy…
1 room apartmentin Piastow, Poland
1 room apartment
Piastow, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 69,568
For sale cheap 1-room apartment 23.69 sq.m, Warsaw suburb Piastów, st. Zlotej Jesieni…
2 room apartmentin Piastow, Poland
2 room apartment
Piastow, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 147,192
A large three-room apartment with a balcony with an area of 77.4 m2 is for sale, located on …
4 room apartmentin Piastow, Poland
4 room apartment
Piastow, Poland
4 Number of rooms 104 m²
€ 213,561
5 room housein Piastow, Poland
5 room house
Piastow, Poland
5 Number of rooms 135 m²
€ 148,476
9 room housein Piastow, Poland
9 room house
Piastow, Poland
11 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 345,766
