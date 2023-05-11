Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Otwock County
  5. Otwock

Residential properties for sale in Otwock, Poland

6 properties total found
3 room apartment in Otwock, Poland
3 room apartment
Otwock, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 93,776
1 room apartment in Otwock, Poland
1 room apartment
Otwock, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 74,033
1 room apartment in Otwock, Poland
1 room apartment
Otwock, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 65,252
Apartment in Otwock, Poland
Apartment
Otwock, Poland
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 89,114
1 room apartment in Otwock, Poland
1 room apartment
Otwock, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 87,103
4 room house in Otwock, Poland
4 room house
Otwock, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 150,277
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir