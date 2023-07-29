Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Mansions for Sale in Poland

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
4 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Bedrooms 4
Area 78 m²
Climate flat for sale – 4 ROOMS – 2 FLOOR, over 77 m2!!!We present you a property located in…
€ 90,422
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Mackowicze, Poland
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Mackowicze, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 644 m²
Number of floors 2
A charming habitat in the Bug River basin with a one-story brick house and a water mill. Loc…
€ 403,962
4 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Bedrooms 4
Area 65 m²
The presented apartment with an area of 65.10 m2, located in the green part of upper Mokotów…
€ 190,136
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 5
Staszica Cologne - a housing estate in Warsaw's Ochota, built in the years 1922 - 1926 accor…
€ 274,903
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 10/10
An apartment for renovation, located in a green, safe area, in a well-developed housing esta…
€ 135,567
5 room house in Warsaw, Poland
5 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Bedrooms 5
Area 482 m²
1/2 house shares for sale. Located in Prague South ( Gocławek ) Plot with an area of 571 m2.…
€ 215,291
4 room house in Warsaw, Poland
4 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
€ 379,592
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Floor 2/2
This is a unique place for those looking for a luxurious standard of living, where space and…
€ 620,634
4 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartment layout * Living room with kitchenette and access to the terrace  * 3 Bedrooms…
€ 328,168
4 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Bedrooms 4
Area 106 m²
SPATIAL FLAT ON CLOSED HOUSING AT THE BLUE CITY TRADE CENTER 4 rooms | Balcony | South side …
€ 373,927
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/2
The 32 m2 has a fully functional and comfortable layout.  This is a studio apartment, c…
€ 89,397
6 room house in Warsaw, Poland
6 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Floor 1
Great design, perfect layout of rooms and beautifully lit interiors.  A detached house …
€ 565,580

