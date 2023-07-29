UAE
Poland
Mansions
Mountain View Mansions for Sale in Poland
Mansion
No properties were found in this region.
Similar properties in the surrounding area
4 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
4
78 m²
Climate flat for sale – 4 ROOMS – 2 FLOOR, over 77 m2!!!We present you a property located in…
€ 90,422
Recommend
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Mackowicze, Poland
5
1
644 m²
2
A charming habitat in the Bug River basin with a one-story brick house and a water mill. Loc…
€ 403,962
Recommend
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
4
65 m²
The presented apartment with an area of 65.10 m2, located in the green part of upper Mokotów…
€ 190,136
Recommend
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2
80 m²
5
Staszica Cologne - a housing estate in Warsaw's Ochota, built in the years 1922 - 1926 accor…
€ 274,903
Recommend
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3
1
53 m²
10/10
An apartment for renovation, located in a green, safe area, in a well-developed housing esta…
€ 135,567
Recommend
5 room house
Warsaw, Poland
5
482 m²
1/2 house shares for sale. Located in Prague South ( Gocławek ) Plot with an area of 571 m2.…
€ 215,291
Recommend
4 room house
Warsaw, Poland
4
220 m²
€ 379,592
Recommend
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
4
2
156 m²
2/2
This is a unique place for those looking for a luxurious standard of living, where space and…
€ 620,634
Recommend
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
4
1
103 m²
10
Apartment layout * Living room with kitchenette and access to the terrace * 3 Bedrooms…
€ 328,168
Recommend
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
4
106 m²
SPATIAL FLAT ON CLOSED HOUSING AT THE BLUE CITY TRADE CENTER 4 rooms | Balcony | South side …
€ 373,927
Recommend
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1
32 m²
1/2
The 32 m2 has a fully functional and comfortable layout. This is a studio apartment, c…
€ 89,397
Recommend
6 room house
Warsaw, Poland
6
3
270 m²
1
Great design, perfect layout of rooms and beautifully lit interiors. A detached house …
€ 565,580
Recommend
