Apartments for sale in Kierszek, Poland

2 room apartment in Kierszek, Poland
2 room apartment
Kierszek, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/4
A two-room apartment at ul. Fabryczna in Piaseczno. The property with an area of ​​36 sq m. …
€81,906
Agency
OKEASK
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Apartment in Kierszek, Poland
Apartment
Kierszek, Poland
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 3
ELASTIC PAYMENT TERMS UNTIL THE END OF CONSTRUCTION! New apartments for sale in the suburbs …
€61,013
Agency
4 room apartment in Kierszek, Poland
4 room apartment
Kierszek, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 14/16
The apartment located on Młynarska Street in Piaseczno, situated on the 14th floor of the Sa…
€306,090
Agency
2 room apartment in Kierszek, Poland
2 room apartment
Kierszek, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale three-room apartment with an area of 93.18 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw, the city …
€227,886
Agency
5 room apartment in gmina Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
5 room apartment
gmina Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 142 m²
Floor 4
Ideal apartment for family as PenthausFunctional in high standard.Three bedrooms two baths.S…
€378,957
6 room apartment in gmina Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
6 room apartment
gmina Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 205 m²
Floor 1
Good afternoon! Suggestion of sale of this real estate is complete unikalna.DLACZEGO?Obejmu…
€247,560
6 room apartment in gmina Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
6 room apartment
gmina Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 205 m²
Floor 1
Good afternoon! Suggestion of sale of this real estate is complete unikalna.DLACZEGO?Obejmu…
€247,560
4 room apartment in gmina Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
4 room apartment
gmina Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
:: Shortly: small Town of Wilanów, 4 rests, 2 allusions, 110m2, :: For whom?Suite of rooms f…
€247,369
