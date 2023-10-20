Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Gniezno County, Poland

Apartment in Lednogora, Poland
Apartment
Lednogora, Poland
Area 317 m²
For sale, a meticulously restored mill building, adapted to an intimate guest house.
€547,244
Apartment in Lednogora, Poland
Apartment
Lednogora, Poland
Area 317 m²
A meticulously restored mill building for sale, adapted to 3 independent apartments
€547,244
3 room apartment in Gniezno, Poland
3 room apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
You don't really like big cities ? The peace and quiet of the Greater Poland village play in…
€62
Apartment in Szczytniki Duchowne, Poland
Apartment
Szczytniki Duchowne, Poland
Area 168 m²
We invite you to familiarize yourself with the unique offer of sale of a spacious detached h…
€170,740
Apartment in Gniezno, Poland
Apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Area 155 m²
I am pleased to introduce you to the one-story detached house located on a charming plot of …
€148,850
Apartment in Karczewko, Poland
Apartment
Karczewko, Poland
Area 458 m²
Today I want to introduce you to a charming plot of 458 m2, located near Lake Turostowski an…
€15,104
Apartment in Falkowo, Poland
Apartment
Falkowo, Poland
Area 1 201 m²
Construction plot for sale, area 1201 m2, located in the town of Fałkowo, commune. Łubowo, G…
€43,562
3 room apartment in Gniezno, Poland
3 room apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
I will sell a 3-room flat located in the Jagiellonian District in Gniezno (Winiary)
€80,992
Apartment in Gniezno, Poland
Apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Area 108 m²
I will sell a single-family house in Gniezno at ul. Konwaliowa
€120,394
Apartment in Gniezno, Poland
Apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Area 655 m²
I will sell real estate built in a commercial building. The property is located in the very …
€481,575
Apartment in Gniezno, Poland
Apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Area 18 363 m²
Gniezno is not only the cradle of tourism but a new trend increasing the investor zone.  Tha…
€6,73M
Apartment in Gniezno, Poland
Apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Area 159 m²
OPEN DAY – 04.02. (Saturday) from 11:00 to 15:00. The door of the house will be wide open f…
€174,461
Apartment in Gniezno, Poland
Apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Area 12 348 m²
I offer for sale an attractive construction plot of 12,348 m2, located in the Economic Zone …
€405,442
Apartment in Gniezno, Poland
Apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Area 12 348 m²
I offer for sale an attractive construction plot of 12,348 m2, located in the Economic Zone …
€405,442
Apartment in Gniezno, Poland
Apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Area 20 600 m²
Good morning,
€1,09M
3 room apartment in Gniezno, Poland
3 room apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
The subject of sale is an apartment located in the northern part of Gniezno. If you are look…
€109,230

