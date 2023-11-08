Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. Gniezno

Residential properties for sale in Gniezno, Poland

apartments
9
9 properties total found
3 room apartment in Gniezno, Poland
3 room apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
You don't really like big cities ? The peace and quiet of the Greater Poland village play in…
€60,707
3 room apartment in Gniezno, Poland
3 room apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
I will sell a 3-room flat located in the Jagiellonian District in Gniezno (Winiary)
€83,191
Apartment in Gniezno, Poland
Apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Area 108 m²
I will sell a single-family house in Gniezno at ul. Konwaliowa
€123,662
Apartment in Gniezno, Poland
Apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Area 655 m²
I will sell real estate built in a commercial building. The property is located in the very …
€424,949
Apartment in Gniezno, Poland
Apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Area 18 363 m²
€6,91M
Apartment in Gniezno, Poland
Apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Area 12 348 m²
€416,450
Apartment in Gniezno, Poland
Apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Area 12 348 m²
I offer for sale an attractive construction plot of 12,348 m2, located in the Economic Zone …
€416,450
Apartment in Gniezno, Poland
Apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Area 20 600 m²
Good morning,
€1,12M
3 room apartment in Gniezno, Poland
3 room apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
The subject of sale is an apartment located in the northern part of Gniezno. If you are look…
€112,195
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir