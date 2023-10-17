Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. gmina Wrzesnia
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in gmina Wrzesnia, Poland

Apartment To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
Apartment in Oblaczkowo, Poland
Apartment
Oblaczkowo, Poland
Area 5 000 m²
€185,772
3 room apartment in Otoczna, Poland
3 room apartment
Otoczna, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Do you associate your future with September? Are you looking for a modern and comfortable ap…
€102,284
Apartment in Psary Polskie, Poland
Apartment
Psary Polskie, Poland
Area 120 m²
Are you looking for a spacious house with a garden and at the same time planning to live in …
€108,840
2 room apartment in Psary Polskie, Poland
2 room apartment
Psary Polskie, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Are you looking for a flat in the center of Września? Do you want to live close to school, k…
€62,070
4 room apartment in Psary Polskie, Poland
4 room apartment
Psary Polskie, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 137 m²
For sale a unique spacious, idle apartment in a tenement house in Centrum Września at ul. Warsaw
€172,658
Apartment in Psary Polskie, Poland
Apartment
Psary Polskie, Poland
Area 560 m²
Capri restaurant for sale
€480,820
2 room apartment in Psary Polskie, Poland
2 room apartment
Psary Polskie, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
€57,677
Apartment in Gulczewko, Poland
Apartment
Gulczewko, Poland
Area 45 m²
If you care about a small new home for your own arrangement near Września, we have an offer for you!
€59,010
Apartment in Grzybowo, Poland
Apartment
Grzybowo, Poland
Area 45 m²
We invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of sale of extremely well-maintained ne…
€68,845

Properties features in gmina Wrzesnia, Poland

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir