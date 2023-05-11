Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Poznań County
  5. gmina Steszew
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in gmina Steszew, Poland

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Strykowo, Poland
3 room apartment
Strykowo, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
€ 98,439
3 room apartment in Wronczyn, Poland
3 room apartment
Wronczyn, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Area 88 m²
€ 54,591

Properties features in gmina Steszew, Poland

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir