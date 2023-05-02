Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in gmina Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland

1 room apartment in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
1 room apartment
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 113,585
For sale 2-room apartment with a balcony, a garage and a ground parking in a modern complex …
1 room apartment in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
1 room apartment
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 102,662
For sale ready-to-live-in 2-room apartment 43 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw, Ożarów M…
1 room apartment in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
1 room apartment
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 119,610
For sale modern 2-room apartment 58.51 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Ożarów Mazowiecki A…
1 room apartment in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
1 room apartment
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 117,660
2-room apartment for sale 45.34 sq.m of the suburbs of Warsaw m. Mazowiecki, street. Nadbrze…
1 room apartment in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
1 room apartment
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 106,049
A nice 2-room apartment with infrastructure for sale in Warsaw, Ożarów Mazowiecki&nbs…
4 room house in Kreczki, Poland
4 room house
Kreczki, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m² Number of floors 2
€ 213,283
A 5-room house with a fireplace for sale in Warsaw, Ożarów Mazowiecki #12730 Co…

