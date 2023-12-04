Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in gmina Nowy Tomysl, Poland

Nowy Tomysl
3
4 properties total found
Apartment in Nowy Tomysl, Poland
Apartment
Nowy Tomysl, Poland
Area 1 096 m²
€30,090
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Boruja Koscielna, Poland
Apartment
Boruja Koscielna, Poland
Area 33 900 m²
€274,631
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Nowy Tomysl, Poland
Apartment
Nowy Tomysl, Poland
Area 21 834 m²
€1,11M
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Nowy Tomysl, Poland
Apartment
Nowy Tomysl, Poland
Area 1 428 m²
€72,716
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська

