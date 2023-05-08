Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in gmina Michalowice, Poland

6 properties total found
1 room apartment in Nowa Wies, Poland
1 room apartment
Nowa Wies, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 81,329
4 room house in Nowa Wies, Poland
4 room house
Nowa Wies, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 626,978
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Nowa Wies, Poland
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Nowa Wies, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 412 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 903,394
6 room house in Nowa Wies, Poland
6 room house
Nowa Wies, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
€ 567,547
5 room house in Nowa Wies, Poland
5 room house
Nowa Wies, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
€ 371,065
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nowa Wies, Poland
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nowa Wies, Poland
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 491 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 673,812

