Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Poznań County
  5. gmina Kostrzyn

Residential properties for sale in gmina Kostrzyn, Poland

5 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Glinka Duchowna, Poland
2 room apartment
Glinka Duchowna, Poland
49 m²
€ 81,949
I recommend the offer to sell the apartment to the newly created TARASY KOSTRZYNA estate loc…
5 room housein Trzek, Poland
5 room house
Trzek, Poland
164 m²
€ 171,446
Functional house for sale, area 115.60 m2, on a plot of land with an area of 774 m2 in Sieki…
7 room housein Glinka Duchowna, Poland
7 room house
Glinka Duchowna, Poland
240 m²
€ 407,588
3 room apartmentin Glinka Duchowna, Poland
3 room apartment
Glinka Duchowna, Poland
98 m²
€ 118,394
It is pleased to present the offer of a two-level apartment in Kostrzyn at ul. Półwiejska wh…
5 room housein Klony, Poland
5 room house
Klony, Poland
180 m²
€ 127,236
I recommend buying a completely renovated, atmospheric two-room house with a well-kept garde…

Properties features in gmina Kostrzyn, Poland

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir