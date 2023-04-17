Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in gmina Kleszczewo, Poland

3 room apartmentin Kleszczewo, Poland
3 room apartment
Kleszczewo, Poland
61 m²
€ 105,320
New 3-room apartment with kitchenette and balcony. The apartment will be finished and ready …
3 room apartmentin Tulce, Poland
3 room apartment
Tulce, Poland
50 m²
€ 85,074
2 room apartmentin Tulce, Poland
2 room apartment
Tulce, Poland
47 m²
€ 99,935
I heartily recommend a equipped 2-room apartment located on Zalasewo street. Joyful BUYER DO…
4 room housein Tulce, Poland
4 room house
Tulce, Poland
176 m²
€ 299,375
— Zalasewo — detached house — two-seater garage — The subject of the sale is a two-storey de…
3 room apartmentin Kleszczewo, Poland
3 room apartment
Kleszczewo, Poland
63 m²
€ 96,705
2 room apartmentin Tulce, Poland
2 room apartment
Tulce, Poland
36 m²
€ 58,150
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of sales, interesting and furnished stud…
5 room housein Tulce, Poland
5 room house
Tulce, Poland
134 m²
€ 148,611
Housein Tulce, Poland
House
Tulce, Poland
300 m²
€ 247,469

