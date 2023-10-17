Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. gmina Duszniki
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in gmina Duszniki, Poland

Apartment To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
Apartment in Sedzinko, Poland
Apartment
Sedzinko, Poland
Area 1 011 m²
€32,781
Apartment in Podrzewie, Poland
Apartment
Podrzewie, Poland
Area 793 m²
I recommend for purchase a construction plot located in a great location in Podrzewie, at ul…
€19,451
Apartment in Grzebienisko, Poland
Apartment
Grzebienisko, Poland
Area 2 592 m²
We invite you to realize your dreams of home, in a ready-to-build space surrounded by nature…
€65,129
Apartment in Wierzeja, Poland
Apartment
Wierzeja, Poland
Area 162 m²
We present to you for sale a nice detached house with a total area of 161 m2 is located in M…
€196,481
Apartment in Grzebienisko, Poland
Apartment
Grzebienisko, Poland
Area 956 m²
Offer in preparation, in MLS until August 31, 2023
€31,341
Apartment in Ceradz Dolny, Poland
Apartment
Ceradz Dolny, Poland
Area 180 m²
Dear Sir or Madam,
€369,357
Apartment in Sedzinko, Poland
Apartment
Sedzinko, Poland
Area 941 m²
I would like to present to you an offer of a construction plot with the Local Spatial Develo…
€32,783
Apartment in Grzebienisko, Poland
Apartment
Grzebienisko, Poland
Area 130 m²
I am pleased to present you an offer to sell a charming, atmospheric house detached in the G…
€142,039
Apartment in Sekowo, Poland
Apartment
Sekowo, Poland
Area 243 m²
For sale, an ideal house like a modern barn on the picturesque Bytyński Lake. This energy-sa…
€360,397
Apartment in Podrzewie, Poland
Apartment
Podrzewie, Poland
Area 126 m²
€76,472
Apartment in Wierzeja, Poland
Apartment
Wierzeja, Poland
Area 11 621 m²
For sale land in the picturesque town of Mieściska, Shamotul poviat, Duszniki commune. Plot No. 51/8
€133,318

Properties features in gmina Duszniki, Poland

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir