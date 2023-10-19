Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in gmina Dopiewo, Poland

Apartment in Wieckowice, Poland
Apartment
Wieckowice, Poland
Area 135 m²
A beautiful, spacious semi-detached house with a usable area of 119.2 m2 with a garage in th…
€207,734
Apartment in Dopiewo, Poland
Apartment
Dopiewo, Poland
Area 102 m²
Quiet neighborhood? Good communication to the center of Poznań? Own green corner?
€131,120
Apartment in Dopiewiec, Poland
Apartment
Dopiewiec, Poland
Area 126 m²
€191,536
Apartment in Dabrowka, Poland
Apartment
Dabrowka, Poland
Area 171 m²
For sale a semi-detached house in Palędz – promotion until 30.09.2023
€218,679
Apartment in Paledzie, Poland
Apartment
Paledzie, Poland
Area 1 161 m²
We present unique land for service and commercial development in Palędzie next to the school…
€186,063
Apartment in Dabrowka, Poland
Apartment
Dabrowka, Poland
Area 748 m²
PREPARATION OFFER
€67,858
Apartment in Skorzewo, Poland
Apartment
Skorzewo, Poland
Area 606 m²
LOCATION AND ENVIRONMENT The plot is located in Osiedle Kwiatowy, in Juników in Poznań. The …
€112,754
Apartment in Zakrzewo, Poland
Apartment
Zakrzewo, Poland
Area 1 089 m²
Build a house on a plot in Zakrzewie near Poznań!
€153,010
Apartment in Dopiewo, Poland
Apartment
Dopiewo, Poland
Area 139 m²
Do you want to move to a modern enclave surrounded by greenery and vibrant nature, I invite …
€192,630

