  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Poznań County
  5. gmina Czerwonak

Residential properties for sale in gmina Czerwonak, Poland

6 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Czerwonak, Poland
4 room apartment
Czerwonak, Poland
77 m²
€ 92,397
9 room housein Czerwonak, Poland
9 room house
Czerwonak, Poland
270 m²
€ 247,685
For sale a detached house ideally suited to private doctor's / dental offices or a beauty cl…
5 room housein Debogora, Poland
5 room house
Debogora, Poland
328 m²
€ 213,224
I invite you to see the house in an interesting location – near the forest, and at the same …
8 room housein Czerwonak, Poland
8 room house
Czerwonak, Poland
620 m²
€ 1,053,199
A beautiful, exclusive house with an area of about 620m2 with a winter garden and swimming p…
2 room apartmentin Czerwonak, Poland
2 room apartment
Czerwonak, Poland
49 m²
€ 100,151
5 room housein Czerwonak, Poland
5 room house
Czerwonak, Poland
109 m²
€ 170,149

