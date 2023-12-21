Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. Chorzow

Residential properties for sale in Chorzow, Poland

1 property total found
3 room apartment with balcony, in city center, with basement in Chorzow, Poland
3 room apartment with balcony, in city center, with basement
Chorzow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale, a three-room apartment in the very center of the city, near the market and the wel…
€79,207
Leave a request

Properties features in Chorzow, Poland

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir