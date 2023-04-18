Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ancona, Italy

Villa 3 room villain Sirolo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Sirolo, Italy
4 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 1,350,000
BG-HICONS20U . Вилла с видом на море, Нумана, МаркеПолностью отремонтированная вилла в 2007 …
Villa 5 room villain Senigallia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Senigallia, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 078 m²
€ 2,800,000
BG-V6001N . Эксклюзивная вилла с прекрасным видом на мореЭксклюзивная вилла, расположенная н…
Villa Villain Ancona, Italy
Villa Villa
Ancona, Italy
6 m²
€ 3,950,000
The beautiful villa is located near Tolentino, Marque. The house is located in a quiet area,…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Ancona, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Ancona, Italy
600 m²
€ 2,500,000
Luxury villa is located in Treya, Marque. The house is just 30 minutes from the coast and cl…
1 room apartmentin Ancona, Italy
1 room apartment
Ancona, Italy
45 m²
€ 160,000
We offer beautiful apartments in a modern complex in the region of Marke. The sandy beach is…
1 room apartmentin Ancona, Italy
1 room apartment
Ancona, Italy
54 m²
€ 120,000
Beautiful apartments in the new complex are located in Cupra Marittima next to Grottammare, …

