Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Sicily
AG
Residential properties for sale in AG, Italy
Clear all
6 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Villa 4 room villa
Agrigento, Italy
4
2
170 m²
€ 280,000
The property, located in the territory of Favara, is very close to the Aragona Caldare railw…
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
AG, Italy
3
1
180 m²
€ 350,000
Independent villa with entrance both from Viale Minosse and from Viale of one single elevati…
Recommend
Villa Villa
AG, Italy
1
1
50 m²
€ 59,000
Villa and land in Contrada Piana Grande (Ribera) just 1.2 km from the sea and close the main…
Recommend
2 room apartment
Agrigento, Italy
2
2
240 m²
€ 99,000
Panoramic apartment with sea views in the Historic Town Centre of Agrigento located in Via A…
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
AG, Italy
3
1
€ 275,000
Villa Description: The property comes fully furnished with stunning sea views from both g…
Recommend
3 room apartment
Agrigento, Italy
3
2
€ 149,000
Renovated and immediately habitable apartment, energy class A, very bright and located in Ag…
Recommend
Properties features in AG, Italy
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL