Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Southern Transdanubia, Hungary

Fonyodi jaras
1
Kaposvar
1
Kaposvari jaras
1
Komloi jaras
1
Pecsi jaras
1
Siklosi jaras
1
Siofok
1
Siofoki jaras
1
Show more
Cottage To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Cottage 3 bathroomsin Siofok, Hungary
Cottage 3 bathrooms
Siofok, Hungary
3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 1
€ 137,530
Let him flee from the city's noise. Rider for sale guesthouse on Siófok city szélén. In th…
Cottage 1 bathroomin Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
1 bath 200 m² Number of floors 3
€ 275,519
The building Lamping József was being built in 1900 based on an architect's plans, 3 level o…
Cottage 1 bathroomin Vekeny, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom
Vekeny, Hungary
1 bath 350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 128,346
In a house many people for a lock, oh but in a mill!? Mecsek is a real curio at his foot! …
Cottage 4 bathroomsin Diosviszlo, Hungary
Cottage 4 bathrooms
Diosviszlo, Hungary
4 bath 160 m² Number of floors 2
€ 344,399
18 hectare grape possessions with a processing firm for sale, milky mechanisation, cellars a…
Cottagein Almamellek, Hungary
Cottage
Almamellek, Hungary
100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 286,976
Zselicségben 22 ha of family possession salesman
Cottage 5 bathroomsin Bakonya, Hungary
Cottage 5 bathrooms
Bakonya, Hungary
5 bath 2 500 m² Number of floors 2
€ 665,838
Salesman at Mecsek foot an equestrian sport centre with 15 head guesthouses, 1000 M2 covered…
Cottagein Karad, Hungary
Cottage
Karad, Hungary
2 435 m² Number of floors 1
€ 126,280
From the noon coast of Balaton cca. 17 km mansion consisting in a part under protection of h…

Properties features in Southern Transdanubia, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir