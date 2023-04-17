Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Epirus and Western Macedonia
  4. Epirus

Residential properties for sale in Preveza Regional Unit, Greece

Preveza
4
Preveza Municipality
4
4 properties total found
Duplex 10 bedroomsin Preveza Municipality, Greece
Duplex 10 bedrooms
Preveza Municipality, Greece
4 bath 630 m² Number of floors 2
€ 195,000
Apartment complex for sale in Mitikas, Preveza of Preveza Prefecture for 195.000€ (List…
Villa 5 room villain Preveza Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Preveza Municipality, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,210,000
Detached home for sale in Mitikas, Preveza of Preveza Prefecture for 1.210.000€ (Listin…
Villa 5 room villain Neochori, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Neochori, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,070,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Epirus. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
3 room cottagein Preveza Municipality, Greece
3 room cottage
Preveza Municipality, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…

Properties features in Preveza Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir