Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
Asvestochori
Houses
Houses for sale in Asvestochori, Greece
28 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Exohi, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 215,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhouse
Asvestochori, Greece
1 bath
€ 160,000
Property Code: 3-1066 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €160.000 . This 1…
3 room townhouse
Asvestochori, Greece
2 bath
€ 153,000
Property Code: 3-1000 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €153.000 . This 1…
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
2 bath
€ 120,000
Property Code: 3-969 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €120.000 . This 120 sq. …
2 room house
Asvestochori, Greece
1 bath
€ 60,000
Property Code: 3-918 - House FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €60.000. This 80 sq. m.…
3 room townhouse
Asvestochori, Greece
2 bath
1 Floor
€ 230,000
Property Code: 3-701 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €230.000 . This 23…
2 room house
Asvestochori, Greece
1 bath
€ 64,000
Property Code: 1-872 - House FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €64.000 . This 96 sq. m…
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
1 bath
€ 165,000
Property Code: 1-873 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €165.000. This 140 sq. m…
3 room townhouse
Asvestochori, Greece
1 bath
€ 140,000
Property Code: 1-850 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €140.000 . This 13…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Exohi, Greece
2 bath
€ 190,000
Property Code: 1-29 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €190.000 . This 137 sq. m…
4 room house
Exohi, Greece
2 bath
€ 300,000
Property Code: 1-459 - House FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €300.000 . This 215 sq. m. H…
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
3 bath
€ 160,000
Property Code: 1-32 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €160.000 . This 157 sq. m…
3 room townhouse
Asvestochori, Greece
2 bath
€ 123,000
Property Code: 3-443 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €123.000 . This 24…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Exohi, Greece
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
Villa Villa
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,900,000
We offer for sale a modern Villa in an exclusive area of Thessaloniki. Villa 750 sq m consis…
Villa 5 room villa
Asvestochori, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 375 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
Villa 6 room villa
Exohi, Greece
12 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 420,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Exohi, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 285,000
For sale maisonette of 222 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-…
1 room Cottage
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 1-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A view of the mountain, the forest…
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Exohi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 233,000
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 172,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Asvestochori, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
For sale 3-storey house of 348 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
