  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Western and Central Finland
  5. Vaasa sub-region

Residential properties for sale in Vaasa sub-region, Finland

Vaasa
6
Korsholm
2
Kvevlax
1
11 properties total found
2 room apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
2 room apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 89,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Townhouse in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Price on request
House in Torkkola, Finland
House
Torkkola, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residence…
1 room apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 67,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Vaas…
5 room house in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
5 room house
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
8 Number of rooms 1 bath 190 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 259,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Townhouse in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Vasa…
Townhouse in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Koskeby, Finland
Apartment
Koskeby, Finland
Price on request
House in Vaesterhankmo, Finland
House
Vaesterhankmo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residence…
3 room apartment in Korsholm, Finland
3 room apartment
Korsholm, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 284,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.

Properties features in Vaasa sub-region, Finland

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
