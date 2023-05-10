Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Uusimaa, Finland

1 room Cottage in Tuusula, Finland
1 room Cottage
Tuusula, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 250,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Sipoo, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sipoo, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 118,000
1 room Cottage in Porvoo, Finland
1 room Cottage
Porvoo, Finland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 175,000
1 room Cottage in Vihti, Finland
1 room Cottage
Vihti, Finland
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 86,000
1 room Cottage in Porkkala, Finland
1 room Cottage
Porkkala, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 868,000

