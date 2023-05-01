Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Turku, Finland

2 room apartment in Turun seutukunta, Finland
2 room apartment
Turun seutukunta, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 112,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment in Turun seutukunta, Finland
1 room apartment
Turun seutukunta, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 103,000
1 room apartment in Turun seutukunta, Finland
1 room apartment
Turun seutukunta, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 235,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment in Turun seutukunta, Finland
1 room apartment
Turun seutukunta, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 174,000
1 room apartment in Turun seutukunta, Finland
1 room apartment
Turun seutukunta, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 153,000
2 room apartment in Turun seutukunta, Finland
2 room apartment
Turun seutukunta, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 139,000
1 room apartment in Turun seutukunta, Finland
1 room apartment
Turun seutukunta, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 162,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment in Turun seutukunta, Finland
1 room apartment
Turun seutukunta, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 149,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment in Turun seutukunta, Finland
1 room apartment
Turun seutukunta, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 85,000
4 room apartment in Turun seutukunta, Finland
4 room apartment
Turun seutukunta, Finland
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 479,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.

