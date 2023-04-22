Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Tervola, Finland

2 room house in Tervola, Finland
2 room house
Tervola, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 79,000
House in Tervola, Finland
House
Tervola, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 59,000
3 room house in Tervola, Finland
3 room house
Tervola, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 45,000
4 room house in Tervola, Finland
4 room house
Tervola, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 144 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 109,000
