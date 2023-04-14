Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. South-Western Finland
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in South-Western Finland, Finland

Pihlava
10
Turku
7
Kokemaeki
6
Raisio
4
Salon seutukunta
4
Somero
4
Eura
2
Loimaan seutukunta
2
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
101 property total found
Apartmentin Unaja, Finland
Apartment
Unaja, Finland
€ 32,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Raum…
Apartmentin Porin seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Porin seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Porin seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Porin seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Pihlava, Finland
Apartment
Pihlava, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Suosmeri, Finland
Apartment
Suosmeri, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Pori, 1-k …
Apartmentin Suosmeri, Finland
Apartment
Suosmeri, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Pori…
Apartmentin Kokemaeki, Finland
Apartment
Kokemaeki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Koke…
Apartmentin Porin seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Porin seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Pori…
Apartmentin Suosmeri, Finland
Apartment
Suosmeri, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Pori, 2-be…
Apartmentin Porin seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Porin seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Pori…
Apartmentin Unaja, Finland
Apartment
Unaja, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Raum…
Apartmentin Somero, Finland
Apartment
Somero, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Porin seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Porin seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Pori…
Apartmentin Porin seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Porin seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Pori…
Apartmentin Tarvasjoki, Finland
Apartment
Tarvasjoki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Liet…
Apartmentin Somero, Finland
Apartment
Somero, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Some…
Apartmentin Harjavalta, Finland
Apartment
Harjavalta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Three bedroom apartment in H…
Apartmentin Rauma, Finland
Apartment
Rauma, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Two bedroom apartment in Raum…
Apartmentin Suosmeri, Finland
Apartment
Suosmeri, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Unaja, Finland
Apartment
Unaja, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Rau…
1 room apartmentin Turun seutukunta, Finland
1 room apartment
Turun seutukunta, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 174,000
1 room apartmentin Turun seutukunta, Finland
1 room apartment
Turun seutukunta, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 153,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartmentin Suosmeri, Finland
Apartment
Suosmeri, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Pori…
Apartmentin Riihikoski, Finland
Apartment
Riihikoski, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Vanhakylae, Finland
Apartment
Vanhakylae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Ulvi…
Apartmentin Kokemaeki, Finland
Apartment
Kokemaeki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Koke…
Apartmentin Porin seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Porin seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Pori…
Apartmentin Pihlava, Finland
Apartment
Pihlava, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the area of Pihlava, P…
Apartmentin Eura, Finland
Apartment
Eura, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Eura sells a free 1-k apa…
Apartmentin Harjavalta, Finland
Apartment
Harjavalta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! For sale 3-room apartment…

Properties features in South-Western Finland, Finland

with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir