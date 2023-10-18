Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Seinaejoki, Finland

apartments
11
houses
4
15 properties total found
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 6/8
€265,000
€265,000
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/3
€109,000
€109,000
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 3/6
€108,000
€108,000
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/1
€69,000
€69,000
1 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
1 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/7
€160,000
€160,000
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 7/8
€199,000
€199,000
3 room house with fridge, with stove, with dish washer in Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
3 room house with fridge, with stove, with dish washer
Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
€159,000
€159,000
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/2
€648,000
€648,000
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/3
€78,500
€78,500
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/4
€89,000
€89,000
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/3
€99,000
€99,000
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 7/9
€153,000
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/3
€255,000
€255,000
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
€148,000
€148,000
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/8
€145,000
€145,000

Properties features in Seinaejoki, Finland

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
